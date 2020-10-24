Bossip Video

Lizzo isn’t speaking because she’s “fat and Black.”

Lizzo let out feelings of frustration after feeling like she’s being considered a champion for certain issues, simply because of how she looks. The Grammy Award-winning “Truth Hurts” singer made an appearance on season three of David Letterman’s late night talk show legend’s Netflix series, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” and the two discussed a number of topics including her activism.

“I’m sick of being an activist just because I’m fat and Black. I want to be an activist because I’m intelligent, because I care about issues, because my music is good, because I want to help the world.”

32-year-old Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, graces the October cover of Vogue magazine, ironically calling herself the “first big black woman” to do so.