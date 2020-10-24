Lizzo isn’t speaking because she’s “fat and Black.”
Lizzo let out feelings of frustration after feeling like she’s being considered a champion for certain issues, simply because of how she looks. The Grammy Award-winning “Truth Hurts” singer made an appearance on season three of David Letterman’s late night talk show legend’s Netflix series, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” and the two discussed a number of topics including her activism.
“I’m sick of being an activist just because I’m fat and Black. I want to be an activist because I’m intelligent, because I care about issues, because my music is good, because I want to help the world.”
32-year-old Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, graces the October cover of Vogue magazine, ironically calling herself the “first big black woman” to do so.
“I am the first big black woman on the cover of @voguemagazine. The first black anything feels overdue. But our time has come. To all my black girls, if someone like you hasn’t done it yet — BE THE FIRST.”
