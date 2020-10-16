Bossip Video

For season 3 of David Letterman’s Netflix show “My Next Guest,” he has a star-studded line-up featuring Robert Downey Jr., Lizzo, Kim Kardashian, and Dave Chappelle. Netflix has now given us a sneak peek of Lizzo’s episode to hold us over until it’s finally released.

In the clip, the singer opens up about the inspiration for her touching song, “My Skin”. She reveals the inspiration came from being was personally impacted by the killing Of Jamar Clark, who was murdered in Minnesota right up the street from Lizzo’s home at the time. Minnesota would go on to be the same state where George Floyd was murdered and Philando Castile would be killed a year after Jamar in 2016.

“It was very like, ‘we gotta make a change!’ people were camping out in front of the precinct, we were getting shot at by God knows who,” she also mentions how the Tamir Rice killing hit her as well. “People politicized it. How can you politicize the murder of a child?” she asks. “I was so numb that I lost all hope for any type of change in this country. Change is painful, and I think you have to sign yourself up for that.”

Lizzo gives credit to the George Floyd protests for giving her back a bit of hope. She believes the protest sparked people to wake up and open their eyes that it’s more than a hashtag. You can catch the entire episode this upcoming Wednesday on Netflix.