New footage emerges from Offset’s detainment this weekend in Los Angeles.

This past weekend, Offset was caught in the middle of a hostile Trump rally, which ended up going bad instantly. The rapper was driving through Beverly Hills while it was covered in Trump supporters just standing around shouting their support for the Cheeto In Chief in the direction of anyone who looked like they didn’t support him.

At some point during this encounter, the MAGA supporters started hitting Offset’s car with flag poles and then called the police, claiming he waved a gun at them. Beverly Hills has a police response time of seconds, which led to them pulling over Offset as soon as the call was placed. Offset instantly went on Instagram live to document the incident due to the police approaching him with guns drawn. He was then detained and later released, but now, we have new information and video courtesy of The Daily Mail.

Cardi B had to be physically restrained on Saturday as she pleaded with police in Beverly Hills to release her rapper husband Offset, who had been detained on suspicion of waving a gun at Trump supporters. ‘That’s my husband! Why are you pointing a gun at him?’ she yelled, as she was held back by a friend. The rapper appeared on the scene in her new black Rolls Royce and looked on as Offset argued with officers next to his orange Jeep.

Initially, Cardi wasn’t seen in the footage, but in this video, you can see her rushing to Offset’s defense and demanding answers while letting police know he isn’t armed. Offset was later released and her cousin was arrested. According to TMZ, the police arrested Cardi’s cousin Marcelo Almanzar on” two charges of carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public.” His bail was set at $35,000.

The police department later issued a statement, claiming that a passerby witnessed Marcelo point the gun at him from the vehicle. No charges were pressed.

