Offset has been having the time of his life since once again securing his queen, Cardi B, in his life after they were headed toward divorce. Since then, Offset has been laying low and spending quality time with his wife. Even when laying low, though, trouble somehow finds its way. Over the weekend, Offset went on Instagram live amid the chaos he was experiencing with the police while out in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, Offset along with Cardi ended up getting caught in a Trump rally/caravan while in Beverly Hills.

According to him, it sounds like officers might’ve had their guns drawn … because somebody claimed Offset had actually waved firearms at people from his own vehicle. Offset disputes that on camera, and says somebody was following him on the street. Eventually, he’s pulled out of the car and put in handcuffs. It’s unclear if he was arrested — we’re being told by people directly in his camp that he was NOT, but was detained. Another twist to this … we’re told Offset’s car was actually attacked by Trump supporters, which seems to be backed up in video Cardi B posted.

Offset was released, but Cardi’s cousin was arrested for being in possession of a firearm. For those unaware, the most hostile Trump rallies have been going down in Beverly Hills for weeks now, and the animosity is real.