Now that Offset has officially gotten his queen back, he’s on to focusing his time on helping the community.

Offset, in the past, has had a few run-ins with the law that left him labeled a felon. When it comes to having a felony, you are subject to several restrictions when it comes to finding good jobs, to being able to own a firearm, and even voting. With Offset’s success in his group Migos, most of these things don’t matter in the grand scheme of his life–but one thing that has been bothering the rapper was his ability to vote.

Thanks to encouragement from his mother, who let him know he still had options, Offset set out to get his voting rights back. Offset was successful in his mission and is now teaming up with Rolling Stone to get the message out to the people.

In the video PSA, you can hear Offset’s pride in voting, which is a feeling everyone should have access to regardless of their past. Offset details being misled by his probation officer as the reason for thinking he couldn’t vote. You can watch Offset detail his journey to be able to vote below and make sure to cast your vote on November 3rd.