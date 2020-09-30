Real Friends: Drake Gifts DJ Khaled With An Iced-Out OVO/Lion Chain To Celebrate “Popstar” Success

Drake is showing DJ Khaled just how appreciative he is for all of their successful collaborations.

The producer took to Instagram on Tuesday to show fans the insane iced-out pendant he recently received from Drake. The custom piece features the OVO owl mascot alongside Khaled’s symbols, a key, and a lion. The rapper can be seen rocking a similar chain in the recent music video for “Popstar.”

“Thank you so much. This gift means too much to me,” DJ Khaled expressed in the video on Instagram. “Khaled and Drake. Drake and Khaled. It’s also special when we connect … Fully iced-out. It’s so heavy, the quality. Look at the owl, look at the lion, look at the key … Drake was wearing one, now I got one. It’s called brothers. Drake, thank you so much for your friendship. This is beautiful.”

Drizzy and Khaled have been absolutely killing all of their collaborations together over the past few years, which is just one of the reasons this gift from the rapper isn’t exactly surprising. Plus, Drake does have a reputation for blessing his friends and collaborators with extravagant chains. He’s given DJ Khaled and his son, Asahd, a pair of diamond keys; gifted ASAP Rocky a diamond ASAP Yams pendant; and reportedly bought Jennifer Lopez a $100,000 diamond necklace.

Clearly, Drake and Khaled are more than happy to work with one another whenever the opportunity presents itself, so the assumption that more collaborations between the two are on the horizon wouldn’t be too far fetched.

Get a better look at the massive chain Drizzy gave Khaled down below: