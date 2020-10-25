Bossip Video

Over the weekend, Adele made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, which came almost 12 years to the day that she first appeared on the show as a musical guest.

During her monologue, the singer explains why she’s appearing on the show as the host and not performing any music, and her answer to that ubiquitous question is pretty simple: her album’s not done yet. She also speaks on the elephant in the room, the fact that she’s lost a ton of weight. Since this is a comedy show, Adele jokes that she had to leave half of herself at home because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Elsewhere in her monologue, the star discusses her first appearance on Saturday Night Live more than a decade back, which is what broke her career in America. The particular show she performed on had millions and millions of viewers, because it was the time Sarah Palin appeared on the series with Tina Fey, so she jokingly thanked the retired politician for launching her career in the states.

All in all, Adele did an amazing job hosting the show for the first time, and of course, H.E.R. absolutely killed her performances, too. Check out Adele’s SNL monologue down below: