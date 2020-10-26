Bossip Video

On Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, viewers saw Candiace Dillard confront her longtime friend for “choosing a side” after her Monique Samuels fight. While Dr. Wendy Osefo was having an event, Candiace pulled Karen Huger to the side and accused of her siding with Monique after that Cabernet combat.

“You’ve made excuses for Monique, you have coddled Monique, you are choosing a side,” Candiace told Karen. “I need to hear from you that you understand what Monique did was wrong.”

According to Karen, however, that’s just not true. She’s not picking sides and she would have Candiace’s back the same way she has Monique’s if the roles were reversed.

“One of the things I know about you, Candiace, is that you are brilliant. Your mind is so powerful, but so is your mouth,” said Karen. “I’m a little insulted that you continue to say that I should be against Monique. Let me tell you, young woman, that I coddled you a year ago, I protected you, I had your back. When I was holding you down, I didn’t always agree, and I am doing no more for my friend Monique than I did for you. Monique did a horrific thing and I told her she needed help. If the shoes were reversed, I would do the same thing for you.” She added; “You want me to choose a side and to totally abandon Monique, and I’m not going to do that for you!”

Mind you immediately after the fight Karen criticized Monique and told her that she “F***d up”, so it’s unclear why Candiace feels that Karen picked Monique’s side.

While the show was airing, Karen sent shade Dr. Wendy Osefo’s way for jumping into her convo with Candiace.

New episode of #RHOP tonight @bravotv! Why inject yourself into the conversation between Candiace and I? The desperation is real. Sweetie bye😘 #rhop pic.twitter.com/XKWfWiQ1fj — Karen Huger (@KARENHUGER) October 25, 2020

And Candiace was still trying to make her point on Twitter. According to Candiace, Karen “holding her down while she gets into arguments with girlfriends” is not the same as Karen “holding someone down who physically attacked someone” and made death threats.

Holding me down while I’m getting into arguments w/gf’s & holding someone down for physically attacking someone & trying to attack them a 2nd time…And threatening to kill them… And then lying about it and manipulating the press to facilitate more lies…1 is unlike the other. — Candiace Dillard Bassett (@candeegal) October 26, 2020

And to be clear. I never asked Karen to be against anyone. I asked her to hold everyone accountable for what they did. #RHOP — Candiace Dillard Bassett (@candeegal) October 26, 2020

They have the tape. A spade is a spade. And I’m calling it. #RHOP — Candiace Dillard Bassett (@candeegal) October 26, 2020

Does Candiace have a point??? Is Karen Huger being neutral or is she clearly #TeamMonique?

Monique Samuels also weighed in on her homegirl Karen going to bat for her.

Hit the flip to see her comments.