BOSSIP Exclusive: Kat Graham Talks Working With Wesley Snipes, RZA And Shameik Moore In ‘Cut Throat City’

BOSSIP’s love for Kat Graham goes WAY BACK!

The actress recently reunited with BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden to discuss their longtime friendship, Kat’s natural hair journey and her role in the RZA directed new film Cut Throat City, which is currently available On Demand. Kat spoke about dancing on set with Shameik Moore, who plays her love interest in the movie. The film also reunites her with ‘All Eyez On Me’ costar Demetrius Shipp and gave her the opportunity to meet Wesley Snipes, who she describes as incredibly humble. The entire production was filmed in New Orleans’ Ninth Ward, which Kat described as only further adding to the great vibes on set.

Check out the interview below:

Here’s a synopsis of ‘Cut Throat City’:

From director RZA comes the explosive CUT THROAT CITY, the story of four boyhood friends from New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward who return after Hurricane Katrina to decimated homes, no jobs, and no help from FEMA. Out of options, they reluctantly turn to a local gangster, who offers them one shot at turning their situations around—by pulling off a dangerous heist in the heart of the city. When the job goes bad, the friends find themselves on the run, hunted by two relentless detectives and a neighborhood warlord who thinks they stole the heist money.

And the film’s trailer:

‘Cut Throat City’ is currently available On Demand. Will you be watching?