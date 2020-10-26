By now, you’ve probably seen those pics of reality baddie-turned-video vixen Ayisha Diaz canoodling with Young M.A at a recent party in a rather curious sequence of events that sent nosy (and messy) fans into a TIZZY.

Diaz, who looks like a whole lotta fun to party with, showered the “Ooouuuu” rapper with love while sucking on a lollipop and flirting with her frannns on another shenanigan-filled Tuesday night at Atlanta’s newest celebrity hotspot Red Martini’s.

At one point, M.A appears to hide from the camera (probably to avoid angering her hot girl harem or ending up on a certain very popular Instagram page) after enjoying drinks and good energy from party girl Ayisha who, according to the Brooklyn rapper, is just a friend.

“BIG CAP! we just kool,” she captioned on The Shade Room’s post (after ours) that racked up over 60K Likes over the weekend.

This comes weeks after M.A kicked it with Kehlani on her Apple Music 1 “Me Always Radio” where they discussed her flirty shout out to the tatted songbird on 2019’s “BIG.”

“I loved it. I loved it. I thought it was really cool, said Kehlani. I thought it was funny. I think that public reactions are just hilarious to me in general, so it was funny to see what people thought was going on or what they thought it meant, or just the timing on top of it. I don’t know, but I mean I am probably the most heavily tattooed woman in the industry, probably. So it was just, who else could you say? You know what I’m saying?”

Young M.A. has been relatively quiet on the music front, but the rapper did drop off a new visual for fans back in February for her track “She Like I’m Like” off Herstory In The Making, M.A.’s highly anticipated album released just three years after her catchy hit single “Ooouuu”.

In an interview with Time Magazine last year, the New York native revealed she still faces discrimination for being a gay female Hip Hop artist, but she could care less about the haters.

“That’s everywhere. It ain’t just the rap community—it’s all around the world. We all struggle with some type of problems with race and identity. That’s just the world we live in. Of course, we’re trying to change it. And I’m thankful that the majority of the people are starting to accept it. But you’ll still have people who have these strong beliefs—and sometimes you just can’t change their minds. I don’t live my life worrying about how everybody else is living because I’ll lose my mind.

But back to this situation-ship with M.A. and Diaz! Do you believe M.A is just “kool” with Ayisha? Tell us in the comments and peep the video footage, MORE pics from the poppin’ party, and more Ayisha, of course, on the flip.