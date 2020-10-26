Bossip Video

Lil Boosie gets pressed by Mike Tyson over his Zaya Wade comments.

Lil Boosie has always been an outspoken person and more often than not, his opinions have ended with extreme controversy. Perhaps the most backlash Boosie faced was when he spoke his displeasure of how Dwyane Wade was raising his daughter, Zaya. Boosie called out Dwyane for allegedly giving a child that young the option to have gender reassignment surgery.

When Zaya expressing herself made its way around social media, Boosie unwarrantedly gave his opinion and admitted afterward, following his mother being critical about the things he said, that he “should have kept his mouth shut”–but we never really heard of any other direct pushback from the people around him; Even Jay-Z was unsuccessful in reaching out to him to discuss his opinions.

That all changed recently when he dropped by to join Mike Tyson on his podcast. Mike pressed Boosie over his comments–not in a hostile way, but more so to understand the emotions that caused Boosie to be outspoken on homosexuality in general.

Why do you say things about people who might be a homosexual? Why do you say that about them?” Tyson asks in the video. “Do you feel there’s a possibility that you’re a homosexual and by disrespecting them it furthers yourself from being a homosexual? I’m thinking you may like homosexuals.”

In his response, Boosie pointed out “he’s straight as an arrow” and Mike kept the pressure on a direct answer by responding, “If you’re straight, then why do you offend people?” Boosie blamed his actions on being offended because Zaya is a child, even though he doesn’t know her, or even her parents, personally. The entire conversation with Mike comes from the perspective of an OG and is worth a watch.

You can watch the full interview below with the aforementioned conversation starting at the three-minute mark.