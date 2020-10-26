Bossip Video

Jamie Foxx is sharing some sad news.

The actor has announced that his sister, Deondra Dixon, has passed away. She was 36. Jamie announced her passing Monday with a black and white photo of himself and his sibling.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned…,” wrote Jamie on Instagram. “I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light…” He also noted that his little sister often stole the show with her dance moves that were the envy of celebs like Chris Brown and revealed that she was the Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. “I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show… ,” he continued, before joking, “Even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money…”

R.I.P. Deondra Dixon.

Our sincere condolences to Jamie Foxx and his family.