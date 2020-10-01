Jamie Foxx To Reprise His Role As Electro In The MCU’s ‘Spider-Man 3’ With Tom Holland

Last August, every Marvel fan’s heart sank when news broke that Sony and Disney would be pulling out of their 50/50 deal involving Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Holland first made his debut in Captain America: Civil War and would go on to appear in 2 of his own solo movies and two Avengers movies. Those films satisfied Sony’s obligations with Disney/Marvel, causing some trouble once that contract was fulfilled.

The public backlash was instant for both companies and brought everyone back to the table to sort the fiasco out instantly. Rumors since have reported that Sony will have more control and try to build their own live-action Spider-Verse. According to ComicBook.com, this seems to be true and will feature a return from Jamie Foxx as Electro from the second coming of Spider-Man.

After JK Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson made the leap to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: Far From Home, it appears that Jamie Foxx is the next Spidey actor to rejoin the franchise. Foxx’s Electro, one of the villains of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, is going to be joining the ranks of the MCU in the upcoming Spider-Man movie from Marvel and Sony. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Foxx is in final talks to play Electro once again, this time opposite Tom Holland in the MCU. At this time, there’s no telling exactly how Foxx’s character will appear in the new movie, or whether he will even be the same version that he played in the second Andrew Garfield Spider-Man film.

Looks like Marvel is trying to bridge the gap between every MCU movie ever and Jamie will be a major part of that plot.