Ty Dolla $ign gave fans a taste of his old music and a live rendition of his new songs during his recent Tiny Desk Concert performance.

For the performance, which took place at home instead of the NPR offices, Ty enlisted his in-house band to play in the background along with his longtime collaborator, SkrillexWith some help from his friends, Dolla $ign performed a melody of hits including “Temptation,” “Your Turn,” and “Ego Death” from his new album, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign. 

In addition to giving fans a taste of what his new records sound like, Ty also took listeners down memory lane by sprinkling in some of the older songs that helped get him where he is today. The artist performed some of his biggest hits, including, “Or Nah,” “Paranoid,” and “Something New.” He even picked up the guitar to serenade listeners while performing “Your Turn,” showcasing his talent outside of just having a killer voice.

Ty Dolla $ign’s new album, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, came out on Friday and immediately received rave reviews. With the title being a play on how excited people get when they see “featuring Ty Dolla $ign” on someone else’s song, Ty’s project features some appearances from a ton of guests, including Kanye West, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, and more.

Surprisingly, the new release marks the songwriter and R&B crooner’s 3rd studio album. He’s been featured on a number of different tracks this year including “Hit Different” alongside SZA, Jacob Collier’s ‘All I Need’, and Big Sean’s ‘Body Language’ just to name a few.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Ty thanked fans and revealed more behind the title of the new album.

“I decided to name my third studio album “Featuring Ty Dolla $ign” because there is truly something for everybody on this album. It features some of my most talented friends, on some of the best music I’ve made in my career.”

“FEATURING TY DOLLA $IGN” THE ALBUM OUT EVERYWHERE OCTOBER 23. I’ve been blessed with the gift of collaborating. Not every artist can collaborate with another artist and have the final product be something incredible. Many people have said that when you see a song that says, “featuring Ty Dolla $ign,” you know it’s gonna be fire. As humbled as I am when I hear that, I can’t say I disagree. My approach to music has always been about frequencies, emotions and energy. When I collaborate, whether it’s for my project or someone else’s, it’s always about marrying frequencies. When I create a project and have artists featured on my songs, I don’t pick who the hottest artist is or what’s going to get the most streams, I choose which artist’s frequency is going to work best on the song. I use featured artists with the same precision that I would use any instrument. Everybody has their own side of ‘Ty Dolla $ign’ that they prefer: the go-to collaborator of all genres, the underrated king of R&B, the hitmaker of the often raunchy club banger, the multi-instrumentalist & producer. Sometimes, I even want to use my different frequencies on my own songs. I decided to name my third studio album “Featuring Ty Dolla $ign” because there is truly something for everybody on this album. It features some of my most talented friends, on some of the best music I’ve made in my career.

Check out Ty Dolla $ign’s Tiny Desk Concert down below:

