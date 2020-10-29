In addition to giving fans a taste of what his new records sound like, Ty also took listeners down memory lane by sprinkling in some of the older songs that helped get him where he is today. The artist performed some of his biggest hits, including, “Or Nah,” “Paranoid,” and “Something New.” He even picked up the guitar to serenade listeners while performing “Your Turn,” showcasing his talent outside of just having a killer voice.

Ty Dolla $ign’s new album, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, came out on Friday and immediately received rave reviews. With the title being a play on how excited people get when they see “featuring Ty Dolla $ign” on someone else’s song, Ty’s project features some appearances from a ton of guests, including Kanye West, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, and more.

Surprisingly, the new release marks the songwriter and R&B crooner’s 3rd studio album. He’s been featured on a number of different tracks this year including “Hit Different” alongside SZA, Jacob Collier’s ‘All I Need’, and Big Sean’s ‘Body Language’ just to name a few.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Ty thanked fans and revealed more behind the title of the new album.