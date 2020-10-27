Bossip Video

Most major celebrities haven’t taken a stance on Kanye West’s presidential run, simply telling their fans to vote without endorsing one specific candidate.

Jennifer Aniston did the exact opposite, not only telling her followers that she cast a ballot for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, but also being sure to add that voting for Kanye West isn’t funny. Now, Kanye has responded to her call-out, but of course, it’s Kanye, so his reaction to the star’s IG post isn’t what one might expect.

On Tuesday, the rapper took to Twitter to post a screenshot of an article revealing that the actress isn’t endorsing him. “Wow that Rogan interview got em shook,” Kanye tweeted along with the picture. “Let’s gooooooooo.”

He later deleted the tweet.

What Kanye is referring to, here, is an interview he did with Joe Rogan for his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.  The Presidential hopeful sat down with the host for a three-hour conversation, in which West revealed that he was called to run for president by God, among other boisterous claims.

Jennifer Aniston actually took to Instagram to send her message about voting a day before West’s Joe Rogan interview, so Kanye’s reaction isn’t exactly accurate.

Check out Aniston’s post for yourself down below:

#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early 👏🏼 I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died. ⠀ I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now… your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). ⠀ ⠀ This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ⠀ ❤️🗳⠀ ⠀ ⠀ PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible 🙏🏼

