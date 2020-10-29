Big Mouf, Big Talk… Big Secret! Wendy Williams Says Her Parents Didn’t Even Know She Was On “The Masked Singer” [VIDEO]

Wendy Williams is more famous for spilling secrets than keeping them, but she managed to keep quiet about appearing on “The Masked Singer” as “Lips.”

Talk show host Wendy Williams was revealed to be the “Lips” costume on this week’s episode of “The Masked Singer.” Today, Wendy talked about her experience on “The Masked Singer”, saying that she chose “Native New Yorker” by Odyssey, which is one of her favorite songs.

Wendy decided to go on “The Masked Singer” because she was a fan and has been “watching it since season one.” She kept it a secret from everyone, including her parents and host Nick Cannon. Wendy recalled a phone call from “The Masked Singer” host saying that, “she expected him to say something about it,” but instead the two discussed “everything else” and that Cannon had “no idea.”

When talking about her performance she said, “I would have guessed me right away. It didn’t help that I laughed in-between!”

Check out a clip from today’s “Wendy Show” to hear her detail the experience.

