Wendy Williams shocked everyone on Wednesday night when she made her big reveal as the Lips on The Masked Singer.

While the talk show host was sad to be eliminated from the competition, she’s even more relieved that she doesn’t have to keep this huge secret from her friends and family anymore. Besides her manager, Williams didn’t tell anyone else she was doing the show.

“There were tears at night because this is something scary that I normally wouldn’t do and I couldn’t really talk to anyone,” the talk show host told Us Weekly. “My parents would call me, and I couldn’t pick up or anything. I think they thought I fled the country or something.* It was all so emotional that it really hit me at night!”

Williams went on to explain that even though she’s not at all a singer, she had a lot of fun during the competition.

“All my friends and family say to me, ‘Wendy, you can talk, but don’t sing!’ They tell me to stay in my lane. I’ll show them,” she said, adding that she was surprised the judges didn’t figure out her identity sooner. “After I’d sing a line, then I would laugh. I thought that gave it away. I was really filled with joy though. Nick Cannon knew right away. When we sat down, he said, ‘I’m not going to say anything, but I know who you are right away!’ And he said he couldn’t believe I pulled this off! I had no idea he would be wearing those red sparkly shoes that matched my lips costume.”

Check out the big reveal for yourself down below:

Maybe this explains Wendy’s odd behavior from last week?

As previously reported, the talk show host was rumored to have some issues with substance abuse following her appearance on October 23rd’s Wendy Williams Show. Wendy appeared to be incoherent, slurring her words, and struggling to get through her “Hot Topics” segment.

Shortly after the chatter about the seemingly troubled media star began to surface online, Wendy shut down the rumors telling fans live on air, “I’m not perfect.”

“I always say I love you for watching ‘cause I really, really do. I come here every day and I try to do the best that I can for you,” expressed Wendy during Monday’s (Oct. 26) show. “I appreciate you watching, but even after all of these years, it’s still work. An effort put in for the hour I’m out here, you know? I guess every day is not perfect, but I’m not a perfectionist. I’m not perfect.”

What did YOU think about Wendy Williams’ Masked Singer performance? Did you know it was her all along?