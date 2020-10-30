At this point, it’s safe to say Kim’s never-ending 40th birthday week has been, uh, very eventful after last night’s creepy sequel to the paradise island debacle where she revealed Kanye’s creepy birthday surprise: a hologram of her deceased father Robert Kardashian that sent social media into a baffled frenzy.

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍 It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

This comes after Kimmy’s tone-deaf moment where she posted lavish pics from her now-infamous 40th birthday vacay in paradise at a dicey time when COVID continues to surge across the country.

In a terribly-timed thread, she shared photos of family and friends at a private island while revealing how blessed she is to travel and lead a very privileged life during these times.

“40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. But it’s the following tweet that really got the people going and spawned an endless wave of memes mocking her Marie Antoinette moment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”

TMZ sources say Kim flew 40 of her closest friends and family on a Boeing 777 to the private get-away, where they were handed keys to their own private villas on the beach.

Some of the invited guests included family members Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Scott and Mason Disick, as well as Corey Gamble, La La Anthony, Tristan Thompson and fellow NBA baller Devin Booker. Kanye wasn’t able to be there for Kim’s actual birthday but he did pull up on the vacation in the last few days.

TMZ sources also say Kim picked out an island where there haven’t been any documented COVID cases and guests were asked to quarantine for 2 weeks before the trip and get multiple tests. In addition to private beachfront villas, the sources say Kim gifted her guests up with Skims pajamas, KKW Beauty products, GoPro’s, waterproof disposable cameras and lots of other island essentials.

How do you feel about Kanye’s creepy gift to Kim? Love it or hate it? Tell us the comments and peep the hilariously petty Twitter hysteria on the flip.