Bossip Video

Big Boi and Andre 3000 are obviously known for their music, but their unique sense of style has always received just as much attention.

One half of the legendary group Outkast stopped by Full Size Run this week to be a guest on their latest episode. On the show, the hosts talk to celebrities about their favorite sneakers of the moment, their relationship to shoes, and how they would rate their previous fits throughout time. On this episode, Big Boi talks about how his personal sense of style came out–plus, he reveals how he and Andre 3000 ended up having such similar taste while still keeping things different.

Later on in the conversation, the rapper talks about his son playing for the Oregon Ducks, his Super Bowl performance, how he came across certain pieces of clothing during Outkast’s peak, and why the duo never did a sneaker deal with Nike, Adidas, or Fila. He also talks about the upcoming 20th anniversary of Stankonia, which is bringing the release of some brand new remixes of old classics.

Check out the latest episode of Full Size Run down below to hear what Big Boi has to say about music, sneakers, and so much more: