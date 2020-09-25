Atlanta Legends: 2 Chainz & Big Boi Face Off In The Latest Episode Of ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ [Video]

Two of the most famous musicians to come out of the Georgia, Big Boi and 2 Chainz, are facing off in the latest edition of Celebrity Family Feud.

The rap legends and their families appeared on Thursday night’s episode of the long-running game show representing with their respective teams, Real U and the Patton Clan. They competed for the chance to win a $25,000 donation to charity.

Check out some clips of the episode for yourself down below to see the competitiveness come out as both teams try their hardest to win money for their charity. As happens with almost every episode of this show, the Southern hospitality from both crews gets thrown out the window as it becomes time to compete.

Elsewhere in the world of 2 Chainz is gearing up for the release of his new album So Help Me God, which has been delayed. According to the rapper himself, the delay is due to a pair of sample clearance issues, along with the fact that more work is needed in order to finish up a skit that’s included on the already-released tracklist.

The “T.R.U. Story”, rapper graced VERZUZ alongside Rick Ross back in August for an ultimate showdown. He also debuted a new track featuring Lil Wayne called “Money Maker.”

In addition to new music, 2 Chainz has also been working with Michelle Obama on her When We All Vote campaign to educate formerly incarcerated people on their right to vote.

Back in June, Big Boi quietly dropped a new single called “Can’t Sleep” alongside Sleepy Brown.