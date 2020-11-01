Bossip Video

Barack Obama is back out on the campaign trail pushing for his former Vice President Joe Biden to be elected as the 46th President of the United States.

We are just days away from the election and the Biden/Harris ticket is in full gear pulling out all the stops. Trump is holding rallies with his fans and leaving them in the cold, while his opponents are touching down in every city they can to gather new supporters. The one things democrats have is the charm of Barack Obama. He brings a sense that everything will work itself out and a feeling that the future will be promising.

Obama started his weekend with an appearance on HBO’s The Shop, a show created and curated by Lebron James and Maverick Carter. While on the show, Obama talked about the importance of voting and the state of America. His mixture of charm, jokes, and seriousness lit a fire under viewers on the fence about voting that will get them out to the polls by Tuesday. Over the rest of the weekend, Obama hit the campaign trail where he did the same things in person, but his pre-speech video is what became the talk of social media. Obama posted a video of him hitting a 3-pointer in Joe’s face while yelling, “THAT’S WHAT I DO”–which is yet another reminder of the charismatic charm we’ve been missing.

You can watch the video below.