Halloween 2020 was another shenanigan-filled HOOT that gave us EPIC celebrity costumes, Rod Wave falling through a stage, Keke Palmer kissing an unidentified white male, Ciara serving look after look after look and Queen Tabria snatching zillions of wigs with an iconic Beyoncé tribute that won the whole entire internet–all of it.

2020 is literally undefeated wtf yo😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/q7NmU3GA7q — IG : @ONEDANDRE 🪐 (@onedandre) November 1, 2020

With a big budget and a dream, the stunning supermodel snack slayyyyyed with an amazing 10-minute tribute to Bey featuring some of the singer’s most iconic videos; “Crazy In Love,” “Deja Vu,” “Single Ladies”, “Countdown”, “Partition”, Black Is King’s “Already” and more.

“I know y’all are over me lol but #BEYLLOWEEN is finally here!” she captioned the video. “I wanted to do something different this year for Halloween and pay tribute to someone that I admire and respect so much—BEYONCE!” “This project was incredibly stressful to make but so much fun! I am NOT a dancer by any means—my friends always clown me for it lolll But I wanted to apply Beyoncé’s infamous work ethic to this project and see how far I could push myself.”

Tabria also posted another video paying homage to Bey’s iconic #Beychella performance while giving shoutouts to the creative team behind the next-level project.

“Yall, I’m on a high right now,” she wrote. “The responses to this project have been amazing!! I am so honored that y’all love and appreciate this project as much as I do. We were editing up until the final minutes of posting and didn’t get to include the credits, and I need to make sure y’all know who made this happen.”

Overall, it was fun night that almost felt like normal based on the hilarious tweets, memes and classic Halloween throwbacks we compiled for you on the flip.