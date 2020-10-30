We didn’t think we’d STILL be caught up in a global pandemic in OCTOBER, 7 months after COVID flipped our 2020 upside down, but we’re here and Halloween appears to be happening based on the endless wave of costumes flooding social media.

So far, we’re seen some impressive (and hilarious) costumes from celebs and creative regular-shmegulars who didn’t let a lil pandemic stop them from enjoying the annual dress up spectacular that’s always a spooky good time.

At this very moment, Saweetie is winning the 2020 Halloween costume contest followed by the JennerKardashians who delivered as usual.

We had to throw in the super fly costumes from 21 Savage’s legendary 70’s-themed birthday bash that’s still buzzing around Atlanta weeks later.

One celeb who won’t be participating, though, is Tracee-Ellis Ross who has a notorious disdain for Halloween.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, she revealed how she feels about Halloween that’s 2 days before her birthday and recalled feeling annoyed about having to get dressed up all the time to celebrate both occasions.

So now, years later, she hates the day even though her mother, Diana Ross, told her to not use the word, “hate,” which hasn’t stopped her from reaaaally not liking the holiday.

In addition to her Halloween hatred, the ‘Black-ish’ star also spoke about why she was scared of standing too close to Jimmy at the Emmys back in September. Apparently, she was scared she would contract COVID if she got too close.

“I told them I would be good standing next to you for the bit and then after I got there I was like, ‘Yeah tell Jimmy I can’t stand next to him!'” Ross explained in her classic panicked tone. Tell him he’s gotta be six to eight feet, maybe even 10!”

And, if you’re like Tracee, just know there are safe Halloween options like drive-through haunted houses, socially distant candy-deliveries and lots and lots (and LOTS) of streamable scary movies for anyone who wants to stay on the safe side this weekend.

Are you getting spooky at home this weekend or hitting the streets? Tell us in the comments and peep the best (and funniest) Halloween costumes (so far) on the flip.