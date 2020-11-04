Bossip Video

America made its voice heard last night and public sentiment is changing.

LGBTQ activist Sarah McBride won big in her home state of Delaware as a state senate candidate. According to NBC News, she is now etched into the books as the first and only openly transgender state senator in United States history. McBride took to Twitter to express her gratitude and her attitude saying, “We did it. We won the general election. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too. As Delaware continues to face the Covid crisis, it’s time to get to work to invest in the policies that will make a difference for working families.”

We did it. We won the general election. Thank you, thank you, thank you. — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 4, 2020

As Delaware continues to face the Covid crisis, it’s time to get to work to invest in the policies that will make a difference for working families. — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 4, 2020

Despite Amerikkka’s many known bigotries and biases, Sarah McBride won her election fairly easily over Republican candidate Steve Washington. The first openly transgender state house delegate from Virginia, Danica Roem, offered her congratulations to her sister-in-love.

Update:

She was ready.

She did run.

And she just won.@SarahEMcBride, I am so, so, so, so proud of you, of who you are, of the campaign you ran and the values you stand for.

I'm so grateful for your friendship and to call you the first out trans state senator in American history. https://t.co/GjPl4IgRh3 — Danica Roem (@pwcdanica) November 4, 2020

The president of the LGBTQ advocacy organization called the Human Rights Campaign, Alphonso David, offered his well-wishes and congratulations to Sarah as well.

“Tonight, Sarah made history not just for herself but for our entire community. This victory, the first of what I expect to be many in her career, shows that any person can achieve their dream, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation.”

The win comes as no surprise either. She’s spent her life fighting for equality since 2013 when she officially joined the Board of Directors of Equality Delaware and became the leading advocate for the state’s landmark non-discrimination legislation.

According to her website, Sarah has worked with state leaders to expand health care coverage with Medicaid in Delaware and In 2018, the progressive and community advocate pushed to secure a passage of legislation protecting vulnerable youth from child abuse.

Good on her and good on Delaware.