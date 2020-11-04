What a whiny, little-handed, hypocritical b!t¢h.
There is literally a tweet for every single lie, equivocation, backslide, and projection that Donald Trump puts forth.
Earlier today the state of Wisconsin was called for Joe Biden and the Trump campaign is throwing a whole fit about it just like they did when Arizona was called for Biden early this morning. Over the past two weeks, the talking heads on cable news networks have been saying that Trump would likely use the courts in an effort to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Today, it appears to be coming to pass.
53% of white women’s president insists on saying that votes are being “found” as opposed to the truth which is that they are being counted. His campaign manager Bill Stepien has been charged with the duty of carrying out Trump’s delusional bidding by releasing statements that question the election’s validity.
With the campaign demanding a recount, Twitter detectives quickly dug up an 8-year-old tweet posted by Trump back in 2012 when President Obama was on his way to the type of sweeping victory that he could never pull off.
Trump won Wisconsin by less than 1% in 2016 against Hillary Clinton so it’s no surprise that with the all racial animus that he helped perpetuate over the past few years that he couldn’t hold on to that sliver of a lead in areas like Milwaukee and Kenosha after they witnessed uprisings related to Kyle Rittenhouse’s shooting spree. Biden’s campaign doesn’t appear worried in the slightest according to The Hill:
“We are going to win Wisconsin, recount or no recount,” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said on a Zoom call with reporters when asked about a potential recount in Wisconsin.
Not even Trump’s fellow Republicans like Wisconsin governor Scott Walker believe the obtusely orange POTUS can come back from his deficit.
Cry, lil’ b!t¢h. Cry.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.