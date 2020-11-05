Bossip Video

Andra Day will bring Billie Holiday’s powerful story to the screen in the new Lee Daniels film ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’ due out February 12, 2021

Vanity Fair shared a number of first-look photos from the upcoming Paramount Pictures production today, along with a few details about the film, which was written by playwright and screenwriter Suzan-Lori Parks. The movie will largely focus on the Federal Bureau of Narcotics’ mission to lock Holiday up on drug charges as revenge for her taking a political stance with songs like “Strange Fruit” and her attempts to integrate audiences. This is Day’s first feature role, while ‘Moonlight’ and ‘Birdbox’ heartthrob Trevante Rhodes will play Jimmy Fletcher, the undercover agent who ultimately fell in love with Holiday – in spite of his job.

Daniels’ film will also explore Holiday’s drug addiction and romances with women, in addition to her love for the finer things in life like luxury jewels and furs.

Daniels says he cast Day after she blew him away during her 2018 audition: “She wasn’t acting,” he says. “She was just baring her soul.”

We can imagine. Andra Day is definitely an amazing woman and singer, we couldn’t be happier to see her in this pivotal role. Also, Billie Holiday is a true legend and what Harry Anslinger, the head of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics did to her is absolutely deplorable and rooted in the history of the war on drugs AND the war on politically empowered black people. Kudos to Lee Daniels for making this movie!

Are you excited about this film?

More photos from the movie are available on Vanity Fair.com