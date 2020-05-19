For Your Viewing Pleasure: Andra Day Pays Tribute To Bill Withers With This “Ain’t No Sunshine / Use Me” Cover On ‘Colbert’ [Video]

In a year that seems to be taking way too many people from us, Bill Withers passed away back in March at the age of 81. Even those who don’t know of Withers directly are undoubtedly familiar with his work, as the soul singer wrote and performed a string of songs in the 1970s that have seriously stood the test of time, including “Ain’t No Sunshine”, “Grandma’s Hands”, “Use Me”, “Lean on Me”, “Lovely Day”, and “Just the Two of Us.” He’s given us endless amounts of joy through the music he created while he was here, so it’s only right that Bill Withers gets honored with some covers that really do his beautiful music justice.

On Monday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, singer-songwriter Andra Day participated in the show’s Play At Home series by performing covers of Bill’s classics, “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Use Me.” Even though there’s no comparing to the original, Day will have you taken aback with just how much power and beauty comes from her voice, especially when she’s just performing in her own home.

Watch Andra Day’s performance of “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Use Me” down below to see the magic for yourself: