Donald Trump‘s lead in Georgia is dwindling at a pretty rapid rate…

All eyes are on Georgia, specifically Atlanta, as the country and, frankly, the world awaits the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election here in America. The race between Joe Biden-Kamala Harris and Donald Trump-Mike Pence is very close in many states and only a few thousand votes stand in the way of the Democrats taking back the White House and as Biden puts it, “the soul of the nation”. While there appears to be a long legal battle ahead for states like Pennsylvania and Arizona, the Peach State could put Biden over the top in a way that could solidify a Trump loss.

Voting officials have been feverishly counting ballots overnight and according to AJC reporters, there are roughly 70,000 absentee ballots left to be counted in a state where Trump currently holds a pinky-toe lead of .4%.

The @ajc’s @markniesse ran the numbers and found there’s at least 50k absentee ballots remaining to be counted, and Democrats say there’s more than 70k left, primarily in metro Atlanta and Savannah. #gapol https://t.co/W68vgTb0XF — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) November 5, 2020

It’s crazy to think that Georgia, the state that many believed was in play to turn blue for the first time in almost 30 years, might be the savior of the democracy. Perhaps the willingness of governor Brian Kemp to lick Trump’s boots clean every night during the COVID-19 pandemic has voters thinking of a new direction. Maybe, Brian Kemp cheating Stacey Abrams out of the job he has made people say, “these people ain’t s#!t”. Maybe the reasonably liberal metro Atlanta area has had enough of everything that Donald Trump has brought through the portal with him over the past four years. Whatever the case, we will be watching the local news VERY closely around noon.