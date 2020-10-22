Bossip Video

Barry‘s back in town.

Barack Obama has been relatively quiet since he had to give America’s steering wheel to 53% of white women’s president Donald Trump back in January of 2017. As a man with couth who respects protocol, he said that it would be inappropriate of him to constantly weigh in on the performance of his scurrilous successor. But the man isn’t blind or deaf. Barry-O saw and heard everything that the orange d!ckhead has spewed from his crusty lips and little hands via interviews and Twitter. Still, Barry said little to nothing.

Yesterday, that changed. We are now in the 25th hour of what feels like the most exhausting, important, and anxious presidential election in modern times. Trump and his basket of deplorables are a dumpster fire inside a nuclear power plant inside a volcano and after damn near four years of keeping mum, Barry finally had a righteous opportunity to get ALL his bars off. He appeared to relish the opportunity and it was riveting to watch.

Bruh was having FUN. Peep this clip where Obama talks about Trump’s secret Chinese bank account.

"You think Fox News might have been a little concerned about that? They would have called me Beijing Barry!" President Obama blasts Trump for his 'secret Chinese bank account.' #TheReidOut pic.twitter.com/2UsdbIXv2M — The ReidOut (@thereidout) October 21, 2020

Then there was the bit about “the crazy uncle”.

WATCH: President @BarackObama refers to Trump as a "crazy uncle" while campaigning for Biden in PA pic.twitter.com/aXOkXPwqto — The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC 📺 (@TheBeatWithAri) October 21, 2020

Points were made and jokes were landed. Damn, we miss this man. You can watch President Obama’s entire speech in the video below.