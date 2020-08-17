When They Cheat Us: Stacey Abrams’ New Amazon Prime Voter Suppression Doc ‘ALL IN: The Fight For Democracy’ Trailer [Video]

We are fast approaching the most important election of modern times. Not only is America looking to remove a buffoon President but a large contingent of the voting populous want to unseat the poisonous senators like Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell. These men will do just about anything to maintain power.

We’ve seen first-hand the depths of their despicable depravity when bootlickin’ Georgia Governor Brian Kemp cheated Stacey Abrams out of her would-be win for the state’s highest office back in 2018.

Today, we get a look at Stacey Abrams’ testimony and warning for future elections in the form of her new Amazon Prime Video documentary called ALL IN: The Fight For Democracy.

Voter suppression is a very real thing and those who feel like “my vote doesn’t count” are only hardened when attempts to stifle democracy are so blatant and treacherous. Hell, just look at what Donald Trump is doing right now to the United States Postal Service. He’d rather up-end one of the very few universally loved federal services in order to steal power away from the American people.

The documentary will offer Abram’s true perspectives on laws and barriers with voting in the United States. Stacy expressed her excitement for the films release in a statement saying:

“Today, we are 100 days out from Election Day – a pivotal moment in our mission to protect our democracy – and we need to come together as a country and make sure every voice and vote is counted,” Abrams continued, “The title All In: The Fight for Democracy speaks to the importance and necessity that every American has the right to have their voice be heard and their vote counted. We know that if our votes were not important, so many folks wouldn’t be working so hard to take our right to vote away.”

In conjunction with the release, the filmmakers and Amazon Studios will roll out the #ALLINFORVOTING campaign which will develop digital content and combat to debunk some of the misinformation around the voting process. The campaign aims to empower and educate first time voters to mobilize with their community and make their voices and demands heard for the upcoming election this November, according to Deadline.

It’s a dirty, dirty game and we all need to be up-in-arms about the way it is being played at the highest level to all of our detriment. Press play below and send this link to two friends.