Gervonta Davis is living the high life after his pay-per-view debut this past weekend, in which he ended the fight with a huge knockout. He could not have imagined a better outcome to show he really is the star that he and Floyd Mayweather believe he is.

But outside of the ring, his actions are always in question, with lawsuits being thrown his way left and right–Even more so after earlier this year, when footage of him dragging the mother of his child surfaced online. Then, within the two months that followed, he received a pair of lawsuits: One for allegedly trying to pay for his new jewelry with a fake check, and the other is from a man claiming Davis broke his hand in an incident.

It’s safe to say the man’s decision-making is pretty terrible, from the outside looking in. Now, according to TMZ, Gervonta is being linked to a hit and run in Baltimore and issuing the wildest response you could imagine.

Local reports out of Baltimore say the car is a Lamborghini Urus, a very expensive SUV. There is footage of Davis driving off in a tricked out Urus with no tags after his victory over Leo Santa Cruz on Saturday. When cops arrived at the scene, the car responsible for the crash had fled — despite several people sustaining injuries in the wreck.

Gervonta’s representatives official response was simply, “no comment.” Looks pretty bad when you consider the fact that Gervonta was hosting his birthday party at a club less than a mile away from the accident. Police won’t name him as a suspect at the moment, but it’s looking pretty clear which direction they are leaning.