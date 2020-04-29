Gervonta Davis Denies Paying For $250K Worth Of Bling With Fake Check (Exclusive)

Boxer Gervonta Davis has come out swinging in a case accusing him of using a counterfeit check to con a jeweler out of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of ice.

Davis has denied scamming Shyne Jewelers into handing over pricey baubles to him, only to be paid with a fugazy check.

Davis admitted that he did business with Shyne and asked for the jewelry in question, which included another Richard Millie R.I. 1011-FM watch with a green band, a customized “Tank” pendant, a Rolex with diamonds, four customized “GTD” pendants and to repair the blue Richard Millie watch at a cost of $19,000, court papers state.

But Davis said he did not send a bad check to them through a representative, and questioned the amounts that allegedly stolen jewelry actually cost. He demanded proof and said he wanted his day in court, his answer states.

Last week, we exclusively revealed that Shyne Jewelers sued Davis, 25, for breach of contract and unjust enrichment over the alleged scam. The company contended that the boxer conned them out of their wares after legitimately buying a $130,000 Richard Millie RMOl 1-FM watch with a blue band.

The jewelers said a few months later, Davis asked for more jewelry, which amounted to $250,000. The company sent him the bling – with the exception of the pendants – and Davis, through a representative, sent them a cashier’s check from TD Bank. But the jewelers said they didn’t know the check was counterfeit, and after closer examination, they learned it was a fake.

Shyne said they demanded payment from Davis, but he refused, and they were outraged to see the lightweight champion allegedly flaunting the allegedly pilfered bling on social media.

We’ve reached out to lawyers for Davis and Shyne for comment.