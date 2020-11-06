Bossip Video

“What is dis honey?!” *NeNe Leakes voice*

Some Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are confused now that two well-known foes have seemingly made amends.

Phaedra Parks who was booted off the show back in season 9 and who fans have been BEGGING to come back, recently posted a throwback clip of Kenya Moore’s memorable “Gone With The Wind Fabulous” line and likened it to the 2020 mail-in election ballots waiting to be counted.

Kenya then hopped in the comments and laughed saying, “YAAAASSSSSSSS” to which Phaedra replied; “Unmatched” with crying laughing emojis.

That’s not all however, reputable #RHOA insider blog @ThePeachReportDaily also noted that the two then FOLLOWED each other on social media, a move that’s shocking fans.

And they both followed each other

this morning? 🙌🏾🍑🙌🏾🍑🙌🏾🍑🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/654OUfFErO — The Peach Report Daily™ (@ThePeachReport) November 5, 2020

If you’re an #RHOA fan than then you know the bad blood between Phaedra and Kenya has been ongoing for YEAAARS.

Phaedra previously accused Kenya of inappropriately flirting with and texting her then-husband Apollo Nida who later admitted to lying about receiving explicit texts from the housewife Phaedra and Kenya also went to battle over those Donkey Booty Vs. Stallion Booty DVDs. They also traded insults over several other things; Phaedra’s alleged “Mr. Chocolate” cheating, Kenya’s alleged infertility issues, and things reached a fever pitch when Phaedra delivered that seething read to Kenya at the Season 6 #RHOA Reunion back in 2014.

“While she’s sitting around, running around talking about my husband and the father of my children, she spends her weekends peddling through sperm banks looking through catalogs to try to find a donor,” said Kenya referencing Kenya’s attempts to find a sperm donor to have a baby. “You don’t know if your baby daddy will be an ax murderer or a child molester,” she added. “What you will know is that he needed $10 to get him a medium-size pizza so he ejaculated in a cup so you could have a kid—NOW CHECK THAT!”

The very nasty and very rude read has been dubbed on social media as the “Read of The Decade.”

Still, despite that, the two tried to forge a friendship but in 2017 things collapsed, and Kenya said she had absolutely NO plans to make amends with Phaedra.

“The truth is, I have forgiven Phaedra for trying to destroy me years ago,” said Kenya. “She single handedly started rumors that I was an alcoholic, bipolar, that I paid Walter to be my boyfriend, that I was a whore, made fun of my fertility issues stating I had scrambled eggs and the fact that I didn’t have a husband, to name a few. She is relentless with her attempts to obliterate any semblance of dignity or reputation I had. Yet, I forgave her and asked that she did the same with me. With that said, Phaedra is no one’s friend. If you can’t be a friend to anyone, you can’t ruin a friendship that never was.”

WELP!

Looks like Jesus fixed it—-we think????

This also begs the question; WHAT DOES KENYA’S FRIEND/PHAEDRA’S EX-FRIEND KANDI THINK ABOUT ALL THIS?!

Would YOU be here for Phaedra not only retuning to RHOA but becoming friends with Kenya Moore???