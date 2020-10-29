Bossip Video

A former #RHOA star sent some EPIC shade NeNe Leakes’ way after a petty Instagram comment.

Claudia Jordan absolutely eviscerated the #RHOA O.G. after noting that NeNe seemingly laughed at a fan comment about domestic abuse.

It all started when NeNe explained her reasoning for not attending Cynthia Bailey’s wedding while teasing her new talk show The Reading Session. After NeNe denied a rumor that she requested $125K to attend Cynthia’s ceremony, she explained that she skipped the wedding because she “didn’t see how it would benefit her.”

“I’m in a different place in my life where I just didn’t think going to her wedding was going to benefit me in any kind of way,” said NeNe.

That’s not shady at all.

TheJasmineBrand then reposted NeNe’s words and Claudia, who attended the wedding, hopped in the comments, and said NeNe’s comments were a “bad answer.”

“It didn’t benefit any of the guests to come- if we didn’t care about Cynthia and Mike. But when you care about someone it “benefits you” plenty to see them happy and smile and you “get” something outta that. I love seeing people happy. Even people I don’t rock with anymore . Let’s not be so busy trying to show how unbothered we are that we make a fool outta ourselves. Bad answer. Just say you couldn’t make it or felt u comfortable going. Too many people making this wedding about THEM.”

That prompted a fan to clap back at the Fox Soul host with a quip about being abused; “I see why that n*** whooped your ass, go get your corns off your toes fixed,” they wrote.

NeNe then responded with a series of crying laughing emojis.

In case you can’t remember Claudia alleged that her ex violently bodyslammed her into a toilet while they were together. With that in mind, she of course took issue with NeNe laughing about the situation and went OFF.

“OK I guess since you wanna laugh at MY abuse I now have the green light to laugh at the abuse your surgeon been doing to that face,” wrote Claudia. “You HATE women and seeing others happy & things not being about you. Period. As much as I DFWU I’d never laugh at you getting hurt by some man. But that’s typical NeNe. Evil & Miserable with a rotten spirit. That’s why you will most likely never work again in television in any reaal credible way. No one wants to deal with that. Your attitude sucks, you’re a talentless, illiterate, narcissistic bully who thinks you’re far more important than you really are. Your brand is being rude, abrasive & arrogant. You’re a joke, a punchline at best.”

She then read NeNe for her new talk show which she called ‘The Upper Room” and said that NeNe should’ve asked her (now ex-friend) Wendy Williams for talk show tips.

“If u weren’t so busy s**** on ur one talk show friend host & looking down your 5X’s reconstructed monstrosity of a nose–she coulda gave you some tips. The real gag is YOU once told me Hollywood wasn’t checking for ME—well now look who the whole world ain’t checking for–YOU!”

Claudia then ended with some shady allegations that she had intel on NeNe cheating on her hubby Gregg Leakes with an unnamed football player back in 2009. She alleged that that’s why NeNe was so rude to her while they filmed RHOA season 7.

“When u needed an assist while you were out bopping behind Gregg’s back with a certain football player?? That’s the real reason you came so hard for me on “your” show. You knew I knew & kept your secret. You thought calling me a hoe would make you less of one? Na B. Only one of us has ever traded [cat emoji] for red bottoms–it ain’t me!”

NeNe was extra rude to Claudia on #RHOA, remember that nasty “half breed” shade?

Claudia’s clap back in full is below.

Some fans think Claudia dropped the read as a “re-audition” for The Real Housewives of Atlanta and others think Claudia misconstrued NeNe’s laughter. Was NeNe laughing at Claudia’s corns or the abuse?

Either way, she picked the RIGHT one.