In a plot twist we all saw coming, this week’s episode of The Bachelorette was completely unprecedented.

While it’s hard to imagine there are any fans out there who didn’t already read about this huge plot twist for months before the show aired, this was the episode we’ve all been waiting for.

After just a couple weeks of the series, the Bachelorette, Clare Crawley, took her infatuation with contestant Dale Moss to the next level by revealing she wanted to end the process early and be with him. Since they hadn’t even had a 1-on-1 date together yet, they got that out of the way before they took their relationship to the next level.

Following weeks of Crawley fawning over Moss, he proposed, and the couple got engaged just a few weeks into the show. Both parties posted about the news on social media, re-living the moment from their romantic proposal.

“Never a point I won’t show up for you,” Dale wrote in his caption, tagging his fiancée.

This is romantic and all, but the hasty move left more than a dozen men–who came on the show hoping to fall in love–wondering what the next move was. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, this entire season was filmed at a La Quinta resort in Palm Springs, California, meaning everyone had to quarantine on-location for the duration of the show.

With all of these extra men lying around, the show’s producers decided to bring in another star from past seasons of the franchise to finish things off.

Tayshia Adams–a fan-favorite from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise–finally joined the show to take her turn as the lead, vying for love from the men Clare didn’t give a chance. This week’s episode introduced us to Adams as the Bachelorette, but–of course–cut off right before we got to see how the men reacted to meeting Clare’s replacement.

Now, it’s time to see how the rest of this season plays out.