Transcendent thriller “Tenet” is coming to 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital on December 15 just in time for the holidays after an impressive stint in theaters (that weren’t shut down) where it earned $350 million to date, with the much-anticipated theatrical openings in the major markets of New York and Los Angeles still to come.

Written, directed and produced by acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan (“Inception,” “Dunkirk”), 2020’s movie-of-the-moment follows the Protagonist (John David Washington) as he journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion.

For those of you who enjoy exclusive content, the 4K UHD Combo Pack and Blu-ray contains ‘Looking at the World in a New Way: The Making of “Tenet” – An hour-long exploration of the development and production of the film as told by the cast and crew.

“Tenet” features an international ensemble cast led by John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman,” TV’s “Ballers”) as the Protagonist.

The film also stars Robert Pattinson (the “Twilight” films, “The Batman”), Elizabeth Debicki (“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “The Great Gatsby”), Dimple Kapadia (“Angrezi Medium”), Martin Donovan (“Ant-Man,” “Fahrenheit 451”), Fiona Dourif (“Cult of Chucky”), Yuri Kolokolnikov (“The Hitman’s Bodyguard”), Himesh Patel (“Yesterday”), Clémence Poésy (“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows”), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“The Avengers: Age of Ultron”), with Michael Caine (“Inception,” “The Cider House Rules,” “The Dark Knight”) and Kenneth Branagh (“Dunkirk,” “Murder on the Orient Express”).

“Tenet” will be available to preorder from digital and physical retailers beginning November 10.