“I did. I did get breast implants.”

Reginae Carter has confirmed she’s undergone the knife. Calling into the “The Wendy Williams Show” yesterday, Reginae addressed rumors about her new breast implants.

Wendy Williams started, “So we were talking about you having breast implants, and you’re here to set the record straight.” Carter responded, “Well, let me set the record straight, I did. I did get breast implants.”

Williams then assured Reginae, “There ya go. They’re tasteful for your body type.” Earlier this week, fans flooded Reginae with comments after she posted a photo with her new curves up top, demanding she confirm the surgery. Taking her time to reveal her decision, the actress laughed off rumors. She did reveal that she’s BEEN wanting to enhance her body with surgery, waiting for the right time.

“Yea that was my main thing. I wanted it to all look natural looking. But I’ve been wanting to get my breasts done since I was probably like 16. As soon as I got on my own, I’m like, ‘Aye, Imma get my breasts done.’”

As they spoke, Wendy brought up how Reginae used to encourage people on social media to accept their natural bodies. Carter confirmed that she did make those comments, but right now she is accepting her new body with the implants in them.

She added, “I’m 21 years old so it’s a lot of things that I said that I’m going to go back on. And a lot of things I said I’m not going to do, I’m going to do it.”

She continued, “It’s just like, I’m growing and everybody is growing with me.”

Changing the subject a bit, Wendy asked the Carter heir about her linking back up with her ex; “Are you back with your boyfriend YFN Lucci?”

“We’re strengthening up our friendship before anything, because that’s what we lacked at the beginning. So right now we’re just working on our friendship and we’re creating a deeper bond in the relationship.”

