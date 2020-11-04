Bossip Video

WELP.

Reginae Carter is TIRED of being the topic of discussion and wants everyone asking questions about her to move it along. The daughter of Lil Wayne is being talked about for several reasons recently, one reason in regard to plastic surgery rumors. After posting recent photos in lingerie on her IG account, the 21-year-old sparked rumors she went under the knife since her breasts appear larger than fans remembered.

Reginae has seemingly clapped back at those claims.

“I’ve never been so invested in someone else’s life like y’all be in mine lol.”

I’ve never been so invested in someone else’s life like y’all be in mine lol 😂😂 — Love me (@reginae_carter1) November 3, 2020

Reginae has also recently been talked about due to her father’s open support of Donald Trump just days before election day. Lil Wayne shamelessly posted a photo of himself cheesing it up with Trump while touting the now-infamous “Platinum Plan” (that got Ice Cube dragged) in a shocking-but-not-very-shocking-moment that shook up Twitter. Fans joked that Reginae would be taking up for her daddy on social media after people bashed Wayne for his shady endorsement.

Surprisingly, Reginae has been mellow online. Maybe she is healing? Or she could be boo’d up with her ex. The Carter heir seems to have rekindled her romance with YFN Lucci after splitting with him last year. The reality star is also counting down the days until her 22nd birthday.

ANYWHO! Vote counting is still happening a day after election day, so we understand why Reginae wants everyone to divest into personal decisions.