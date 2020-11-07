Bossip Video

Hey big head.

Twitter has a new crush and he’s getting pummelled with poon offerings.

CNN news anchor Christopher Cuomo’s merciless shots at sore LOSER Donald Trump coupled with his zaddy energy is driving viewers wild on twitter. Folks are glued to CNN more than usual trying to lessen the election counting anxiety and apparently, the tall, dark haired and handsome father (and husband, oops!) is making pulses jump.

50-year-old Cuomo has gained a whole new fan base in about 4.5 days. The anchor has folks doing fan cams for him like he’s Justin Bieber in 2014.

stream my chris cuomo fancam…. if u will…. pic.twitter.com/6CxUDjHGAJ — ✿✼:*ﾟ:༅｡skye.｡༅:*･ﾟﾟ･⭑ (@LUCKYSTR1KES) November 7, 2020

Streets are saying Chris is tall.. did we say tall?? He’s in GREAT shape and his face is symmetrical. Apparently, women and men are not afraid of his wife at all. The flattery online has him trending nightly.

Streets saying Chris Cuomo is 6’2”…. pic.twitter.com/0foSasYGJn — student loan forgiveness stan account. (@drpuella) November 7, 2020

Chris Cuomo, brother to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is married to Cristinia Cuomo and has 3 kids — but that isn’t stopping the overwhelming flattery. Hit the flip to see how folks are throwing their draws at him.