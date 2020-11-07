Bossip Video

Hot damn, Joe, here we vote again!

Without further ado, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are now officially the President-elect and Vice President-elect of the United States of America! It has been a LONG election season and an even longer 2020 and an even LONGER 3.75 years since Donald Trump took residence at 1600 STFU Avenue, Washington, D.C. 20500. We’ve all suffered. We’ve all lost. Now, it’s finally over. On January 20, 2021, Joe and Kamala will be sworn in as the new heads of state.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

There is a Black woman in the White House! Not an employee, not a cabinet member, not a staffer, assistant, or aide. The Vice President of the United States is a Black woman who attended Howard University, a Historically Black College, and yells “skeeeeee-wee!” whenever she has the opportunity. Whatever you feel about Kamala Harris you have to at least respect that or your whole perspective is wack.

Via NewsOne:

While defeating Trump was a priority for civil rights groups, they also emphasized the deep significance of Kamala Harris’ rise to the executive branch of government. “Vice President Elect Kamala Harris stands on the shoulders of hundreds of thousands of Black women who have fought, organized, run for office and voted in order for us to reach this moment,” Rashad Robinson, president of Color Of Change, said in part of a statement emailed to NewsOne.

It goes without saying that Donald Trump is going to b!t¢h, complain, and file more lawsuits in an attempt to change the outcome of the election but it’s too late.

The American people have procured the infinity gauntlet away from him, looked him in the eye, told him, “We are Iron Man”, and snapped their fingers. It’s time for Donald Trump to turn to muthaf***in’ dust. Ding-dong the orange b!t¢h’s presidency is dead.

We’re gonna go pour a drink. We suggest you do the same!