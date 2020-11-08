Bossip Video

There’s sad news to share about a beloved game show host.

Alex Trebek has sadly died after a battle with stage four pancreatic cancer. The news about the Jeopardy! host, 80, was confirmed by the show who tweeted on Sunday;

“Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex.

His death comes over a year after he was first diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in March 2019.

In May 2019 he was seemingly on the mend and told PEOPLE that his prognosis was looking up, and he was in “near remission”, he’d later release a video confirming that he completed his chemotherapy treatments.

“It’s kind of mind-boggling,” he said. “The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory … some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent.”

Things took a turn however in September 2019 and he announced that he had to undergo chemotherapy again.

“I was doing so well and my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer, so we were all very optimistic,” Trebek said on Good Morning America. “They said, ‘Good, we’re gonna stop chemo, we’ll start you on immunotherapy’ and I lost about 12 pounds in a week and my numbers went sky-high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed.”

Then ahead of his 80th birthday, he shared that wanted to focus more on keeping his “quality of life and making a smooth transition” rather than going through “unnecessary chemo” again. Because of this fact, he told The New York Times that he planned on stopping treatment if his latest round of chemo is unsuccessful.

“Yesterday morning my wife came to me and said, ‘How are you feeling?’ And I said, ‘I feel like I want to die.’ It was that bad,” he recalled. “There comes a time where you have to make a decision as to whether you want to continue with such a low quality of life, or whether you want to just ease yourself into the next level. It doesn’t bother me in the least.”

So, so, sad but it sounds like Alex was at peace.

R.I.P. Alex Trebek.