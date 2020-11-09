Bossip Video

We aren’t even a whole 48 hours from the historic 2020 election call and celebs are already interrupting the news cycle…

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are now officially President and Vice President-elect respectively and people are still basking in the glow of the flaming remains of Donald Trump’s raggedy-ass presidency. One of if not THE biggest reason the country is in such a jubilant state is that Black women did the work to ensure that America got its desired outcome. Black women like Stacey Abrams who registers 800,000 new voters in a Georgia that flipped blue for the first time in almost 30 years. Black women like LaTosha Brown, the founder of Black Voters Matter, who worked tirelessly to fend off the misconception that our people don’t participate in the political process. Peep what she said to a condescending CBC reporter in a recent NBCBLK article:

“I would say that we have long participated at extraordinary levels and have to overcome extraordinary hurdles to do so,” Brown said in that way a woman speaks when she aims to appear calm on the surface but is seething inside. The interviewer had dismissed the work of Brown, Albright, Georgia politician and organizer Stacey Abrams and many others who have registered and motivated voters for years, literally expanding the electorate and creating new swing states.

We say all that to say that when Eva Longoria hopped her happy ass on MSNBC and said the following, the smoke was coming right to her front door.

“women of color showed up in big ways. Of course, you saw in Georgia what Black women have done but Latina women were the real heroines here, beating men in turnout in every state and voting for Biden-Harris at an average rate of 3:1.”

“Real”? Tf you mean “real”??

Hey, @EvaLongoria, Latina to Latina – sis, no. We need to let our Black sisters have the nice things they earn. We don’t need to step in front of them to validate our own contributions. Please reflect on the feedback you’re getting and apologize.pic.twitter.com/vejme2ZmUa — Tae Phoenix (@TaePhoenix) November 9, 2020

As the block got hotter and hotter, Eva was clearly feeling the pressure and took to Twitter in an attempt to clarify her statement.

About my MSNBC interview, Black women have long been the backbone of the Democratic Party, something we have seen played out in this election as well as previous ones. Black women absolutely should be applauded and lifted up! They brought this victory home in a BIG way! I was com — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) November 9, 2020

comparing Latinas to Latino men. Not black women. I meant Latinas were the ones who showed up for our LatinX community. Finally, Black women don’t have to do it alone. Latina women and other women of color are standing with them and growing their voice and power. Together we are — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) November 9, 2020

Unstoppable!!! Black women turned out 90% for Biden. I as a Latina, aspire to be as engaged as effective as they are! — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) November 9, 2020

Hell, even Kerry Washington came out shield her homegirl from the righteously-pointed criticism she was receiveing

I know Eva like a sister. We have been in many trenches together. She is a fighter for all women. Read below. This is what she meant. This is how she truly feels. https://t.co/PcDNhLc1LK — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 9, 2020

