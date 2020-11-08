GIVE HER ALL THE FLOWERS!

All eyes were on President-Elect Biden and VP Kamala Harris after their exciting 2020 Election win made possible by Democratic mountain-movers like 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams who created a bold voter enfranchisement strategy in Georgia that pushed the state blue for the first time since 1992.

Abrams lost the Georgia governor’s race by only 55,000 votes in a shady election marred by voter suppression that inspired her to build a devoted team of activists and launch grassroots organization Fair Fight Action responsible for registering more than 800,000 new voters.

“It would have been easy after 2018 to just go, ‘I’m done,’ or to get lured with one of the other elections,” said Carol Anderson, author of “One Person, No Vote.” “This is what a real leader does, to think through what must be done for the greater good.”

At the moment, Georgia hasn’t officially been called despite being blue for days but Biden received more than half a million more votes than Hillary Clinton in 2016 (2.4 million) in the notoriously red state.

This year, Georgia had the highest share of Black voters within its electorate, 38%. And from 2000 to 2018, the share of Black eligible voters in Georgia increased by 5%— the largest increase of any battleground state.

“We owe Stacey Abrams our greatest gratitude and respect,” said Susan Rice, who served as national security adviser during the Obama administration. “Rarely does one person deserve such disproportionate credit for major progress and change.”

