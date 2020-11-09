Bossip Video

On last week’s episode of The Bachelorette, we finally got to see the plot twist we all knew was coming: Clare Crawley opted to end her season early to pick contestant Dale Moss, leaving the other men vying for her heart in the dust. After that, we were introduced to our new Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams.

Tayshia is a fan favorite from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor along with Bachelor In Paradise, so she’s not exactly new to this–but being the one in control of the whole process definitely changes things.

Following her introduction on last week’s episode, Adams (virtually) stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about her time as The Bachelorette, when she got the call, and how the process was different this time around.

“As soon as I got the phone call, I said, ‘I have to do three things,'” Tayshia revealed on Kimmel. “Number one: I have to go run a mile because I just ate two donuts, number two: I have to scream into a pillow, because…what the hell just happened? And number three: I have to call my mom, and that’s exactly what I did.”

The new Bachelorette also shared with Jimmy that she wished Clare had warned her about some of the trouble makers in her. potential bachelor picks.

“We didn’t speak, she had just gotten engaged so there was a lot going on,” Adams said. “I wish we would’ve so she could’ve thrown me a bone and warned me about a guy or two!”

Whatever the case, Adams will definitely wow in this season of the Bachelorette. The brown skin beauty currently hosts the Clickbait podcast and models for a variety of brands including Smirnoff and Amaryllis. She looks like she really enjoys traveling too. Let’s see if these men have what it takes to woo over this 30-year-old bombshell.

The Bachelorette continues on Tuesday, November 10th at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Check out the interview down below to see what we have in store for the rest of this season.