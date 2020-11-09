Bossip Video

Matthew A. Cherry’s Hair Love is an amazing and relatable story of an African-American father navigating the task of doing his daughter’s hair for the first time. The animated short film was released to positive reviews from critics and ended up winning an Academy Award in 2020 for the best animated short film. The story would go on to become a book and according to Variety, the project picked the best person possible to narrate.

Blue Ivy Carter, the child of Beyonce and Jay-Z, will narrate the audiobook for “Hair Love,” based on Matthew A. Cherry’s Oscar-winning short film. Last May, it was released as a children’s book with illustrations by Vashti Harrison. Cherry’s short film — which he wrote, directed and co-produced with Karen Rupert Toliver — will also be developed into an animated TV show at HBO Max called “Young Love,” based on the characters from “Hair Love.”

Cherry announced the news earlier on Twitter with a direct link to the audiobook. This adds to Blue Ivy’s already-amazing list of accomplishments behind the microphone. The show stopping 8 -year-old has a number of achievements under her belt including her 2020 BET Award for Beyonce’s stellar track “Brown Skin Girl.” She’s officially cemented herself in history as the youngest recipient of a BET Award.

Blue also snagged a NAACP Image Award for Bey’s diaspora dazzling film “Black Is King” that dropped back in July through Disney Plus. The film featured apperances from Naomi Campbell, Wiz Kid, Lupita Nyong’o and more.

It’s amazing to see little Blue narrate this story after the immature comments people made about her hair previously on social media. Despite the haters, Blue is showing off all her black girl magic with this one! Congrats.