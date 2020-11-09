Bossip Video

The election is coming to an end and people are praying president-elect Joe Biden can take office and control the COVID-19 outbreak in the states. As we speak Coronavirus has now infected over 10 million people in the United States and the cases are trending upward day after day. Leadership starts from the top down with the leader leading by example. Trump refused to wear a mask which lead to his base and others refusing to wear masks leaving everyone around them at risk. Then Trump caught the virus and had the nerve to tell people to not let it ruin their lives. Please keep in mind the treatment he received is only available to him and not anyone else. In Dave Chapelle’s post-election monologue for Saturday Night Live he spoke to how Trump saved himself and let everyone else fight for their lives.

According to CNBC, now another Trump campaign official is set to fight the Coronavirus on his own.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesman told CNBC on Monday. The White House hosted an in-person, indoor party on election night. Meadows and Carson attended the event, according to media reports. Carson had also been spotted without a mask at a Trump campaign rally in Michigan on Oct. 30.

Carson is also a member of the White House coronavirus task force which goes back to leadership. Had this been taken seriously from the top-down sooner everyone even those at the highest level would have been safer.