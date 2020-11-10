Bossip Video

Imani Motion Pictures’ “True To The Game 2” (based on the original New York Times bestseller by Teri Woods) opened in 247 theatres nationwide with an impressive $290K box office haul making it the #1 Independent film release in the country.

The gritty thriller picks up a year after the murder of drug dealer Quadir Richards, whose death carries consequences for all who knew him — especially Gena (Erica Peeples), his love interest. Separating herself from Philly’s dangerous scene, Gena has reinvented herself as a journalist, living and working in New York City. Forced to take some time off of work, Gena is sent on assignment to Los Angeles for a career-changing story.

Though Gena is far from home, her life in Philly seems to always make an appearance. Someone from Quadir’s circle has avenged his death with a hit on Jerrell’s crew members, reigniting another war between the two crews. Jerell (Andra Fuller) is determined to get paid by any means necessary— and he’ll start with Gena.

The film stars Vivica A. Fox (“Empire”), Andra Fuller (“The Haves and the Have Nots”), Erica Peeples (“Fall Girls”), Niatia “Lil Mama” Kirkland (“When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story”), Iyana Halley (HBO’s “Sharp Objects”) and Jeremy Meeks.

Supporting cast include Rotimi (“Power”), Tamar Braxton (“Braxton Family Values”), Faith Evans, Waka Flocka, Bre-Z (“All American”), Bernice Burgos, Juliet “Juju” Cee, London on Da Track and Paul Saucido (“Friday Night Lights”).

“We are elated by the strong support for our film this weekend,” said Manny Halley, TTTG2 producer and founder of Imani Motion Pictures. “As a producer and distributor, the highest honor one can achieve is when audiences come to see our films and are receptive to what they saw. That said, we had sold out showings across the country and the overall buzz has been fantastic. We look forward to expanding the film to additional theaters nationwide this coming Friday.”

In true Black hollywood fashion, the film premiered at a glamorous red carpet event in Atlanta that brought out some of Atlanta’s coolest (and wealthiest) tastemakers including QC’s Pee Thomas, “Black Ink” star Ceaser Emanuel and “Love & Hip-Hop” star JuJu, along with the cast and various influencers.

