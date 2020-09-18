Buttascotch Bops: Rotimi Releases ‘In My Bed’ Featuring Wale & Beautiful Black Queens [Video]

Who’s ready for this meeting? Don’t be late 🛌 😉 pic.twitter.com/2gVnzwPa9L — Rotimi (@Rotimi) September 14, 2020

There’s a meeting in someone’s bed, and you’re invited. “Power” panty melter/ Nigerian Buttascotch Rotimi is back with a new bop. The crooner who recently inked a multi-million dollar deal with EMPIRE dropped the video for the steamy track that features fellow Nigerian Wale.

Rotimi told Variety that he and Wale had to film in two separate locations due to COVID-19 concerns but he still wanted the video to reflect his growth as an artist.

“This record has been a blessing for me and I felt like the fans deserved a classic visual to tell the story,” Rotimi says. “We were really cautious with Covid, so Wale was able to film his parts in L.A. while I shot mine in Atlanta. I wanted to do something that conveyed the level of growth I’m on right now.”

He also previously told MTV that the song has two different meanings; one about people literally having meetings via apps like Zoom due to the pandemic and one about people getting smashed to quarantine crumbles during a different kind of meeting.

“I think the PG version of it is that everybody’s working, you know, actually attending virtual meetings and having conference calls,” he says. “But the R-rated version of this is that there are going to be a lot of December, January, and February babies.”

The track is from Rotimi’s latest EP, The Beauty of Becoming, and the video features some stunning melaniny magical beauties including dancer Ahsia Janae.

Hop in bed with Rotimi below.