You betta werk!!!

We love to see celebrity sistas supporting sistas, especially across generations and Mo’nique is giving Beyonce her flowers in a recent post where she’s rocking her Ivy Park collection.

Mo’Nique put out a piece of entertaining content, showing off how she’s rocking each piece gifted to her by by 29-year-old Beyonce and her team at Adidas.

“BEYONCÉ YOU DID THAT…Hey my beautiful PLUS/FULL SISTERS. Our sister Beyonce? was thoughtful & considerate when she did for US. Thank you @beyonce p.s. @dwightholtjr my baby, you are so special and an incredible young man. Your directorial debut was AMAZING.”

Go Mo!!! Excited fans in the comments reminded everyone that MO’Nique has been a HUGE Beyonce supporter, giving her flowers during the 2004 BET awards as she paid homage in her opening performance.