Apple fans everywhere can rejoice in the fact that today, the world’s most valuable company held yet another product event.

In the past 90 days, Apple has held events for its iPad, Apple Watch, and most recently, the iPhone 12. If that wasn’t enough money out of your pockets already, Apple held another event today to reveal their new Macbooks. The big selling point was Apple’s new in house M1 Chip. The new Mac Mini, Macbook Air, and Macbook pro all will come with the new chip. Surprisingly, the prices aren’t too bad and very affordable for anyone in the market for a new MacBook.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro is the next macOS device to get the M1 chip. It features the longest battery life of any Mac, according to Apple, with up to 20 hours of video playback. The M1’s camera ISP will enhance the image during video calls, as it will on the MacBook Air that was also announced today. Apple says its Thunderbolt USB 4 ports support 6K resolution with the Pro Display XDR. It starts at $1,299 and is available for preorder now. Apple launched the new $999 MacBook Air with M1, one of the first macOS devices to feature its new chip. The overall design looks the same as the previous model, but the company says that the M1 enables better battery performance (up to 18 hours of video playback) and better general performance with intensive apps like Adobe Lightroom as well as games that tap into the integrated graphics.

The new products will be available next week. Until then, you can hear in-depth details about the full event below.